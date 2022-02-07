Aww! Karan Johar shares the sweetest video to wish Yash and Roohi on their birthday

MUMBAI: On the fifth birthday of Yash and Roohi, Karan Johar shared a sweet video and note. They were born through surrogacy and already have their own fanbase.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash.”

Have a look.

Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, and Aditi Rai Hydari expressed their love through heart emoticons. Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Arpita Khan, Bipasha Basu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor also wished the two children.

Karan is one of the judges on reality show Hunarbaaz. The producer is accompanied by Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. He recently performed a song on the show and said that his children are also lousy vocalists.

He said, "Yash, mera beta. Usko to lagta hai wo Tansen ka baap hai (My son thinks he is a great singer). Roz he goes (attempts bad singing), singing loudly and so badly. I am like, 'beta, ye shayad tera talent nahi hai. Mai kaise bataun? (Son, maybe this is not your talent. But how do I tell you)?' So, you see, singing is not a thing in my family."

Credits: DNA India