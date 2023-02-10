Aww! Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes to work with hubby Saif Ali Khan soon, “I have to convince him…”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married to the love of her life Saif Ali Khan at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

While Kareena seems to be choosing her projects now more wisely and is choosy about the work she does, she also mentions that she misses working with her hubby Saif Ali Khan. The two have worked together in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Speaking about her marriage going strong, Kareena said, “The most important thing is that we like being with each other and around each other. That's so important. There's no secret formula as to what ticks all the boxes of a relationship or a marriage. What is the most important thing is love, of course, but we like each other.”

Kareena also opened up on her wish to work with her husband once again, “I miss working with him and doing a movie with him. I would love to do that because I think he's such a wonderful actor, and I think he's grown strength to strength as an artist. So I would love to do a film with him. But he's like, 'I don't know if we can work together.' Because I think he's conscious of the fact that we are married. He's like, 'I don't know; I have to be the best in the film, but I love you so much, I want you to be the best.' So, I have to convince him.”

No doubt that Kareena and Saif make a beautiful couple and are even amazing together on-screen. We too hope to see them back together on the big-screens soon!

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

