Aww…Kareena Kapoor Khan poses pictures with the Kapoor Khandan on the occasion of son Jeh’s birthday!

MUMBAI: Actors Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have always shared a close bond.

(Also Read: Adorable! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a pic featuring Saif Ali Khan and the kids with a lovely caption)

On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back in the early 2000s, Kareena recalled Karisma’s struggles in the film industry, and how no one from the family supported her.

Well, the Kapoor sisters are family people and recently, Kareena shared a series of pictures from a family get together. Just a day before the get together, Kareena celebrated her son Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday.

Sharing the first picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “La Familia.” In the photo, Kareena was seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Reema Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Armaan Jain.

On Monday, Kareena's son Jeh Ali Khan turned 1. Wishing him, Kareena shared a picture of him with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

(Also Read: Blessed! Kareena Kapoor Khan treats her fans with her latest reels)

CREDIT: HT



