Aww! Katrina Kaif shares a super-hot picture with hubby Vicky Kaushal to celebrate their one-month anniversary, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif complete their one-month wedding anniversary and recall the event the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with hubby. Meanwhile their wedding photographer Joseph Radhik shares some unseen pics of the duo which reveals the sizzling chemistry of the couple.

An unseen click from the Sangeet ceremony of Bollywood’s newly married couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gets viral on their one-month wedding anniversary. In this picture, we can see her dance in a bright magenta lehenga choli while the handsome groom Vicky Kaushal is burning the floor in a blue silk kurta.

The click has been shared by the official wedding photographer Joseph Radhik. He tagged Vicky Kaushal in the pic.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal requests Aanand L. Rai to cast him in director's next film

The couple got married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wanted a private wedding and kept it under wraps for a long time.

Some of the guests invited to the wedding were Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Malvika Mohanan, Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia -Angad Bedi, Gurdas Mann, and others.

Also Read: Fabulous! Actress Katrina Kaif’s reaction to brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal’s ethnic looks is something UNMISSABLE

Singers Sachet and Parampara performed at the wedding. It seems they had danced to all of Katrina Kaif's hit songs like Sheela Ki Jawani, Chinki Chameli, and others. Vicky Kaushal's dance moves are quite good. We can only imagine the madness on the dance floor with these two.

Vicky Kaushal is now in Indore for the shoot of ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. He is paired with Sara Ali Khan, whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Jee Lee Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Credit: BollywoodLife