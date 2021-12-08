AWW! Katrina-Vicky Wedding Updates: Vicky's mother hosts a special ladies sangeet for Katrina today

MUMBAI: The Very Buzzworthy Vic-Kat Wedding is Taking place in Rajasthan . The traditional Sangeet function will take place tonight evening after Katrina Kaif is done with her Haldi ceremony during the day. Vicky Kaushal's mother has planned a special ladies' sangeet night. Families and friends of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continue to have a great time at their Rajasthani wedding venue.

According to the reports, Tuesday was Mehendi and Sangeet, and on Wednesday is the Haldi ceremony. The Haldi ceremony involves the bride and groom being smeared with Haldi paste to make their skin glow with love during the wedding.

It is reported in the media that the celebration of Haldi will begin at 11:30 am and last until the evening. In addition to the dance performances, more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina today. In addition to all the wedding festivities, the guests have enjoyed a complete holiday experience. At the Shaadi of the year, the guests will enjoy sightseeing, a tiger safari, and games at the venue.

On Tuesday, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara was lit up for the couple's Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Although there is no video from inside the wedding because of the 'no phones' policy, the venue was very well lit up from the outside.

Vicky Kaushal's mother has organized a special evening for the ladies in keeping with Punjabi wedding culture. The traditional Ladies Sangeet night has been enhanced with the participation of folk singers from Punjab. After the Haldi ceremony during the day, the function will be held in the evening.

There is a Padmavati suite for Katrina Kaif, while the Raja Mansingh suite is for Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Both suites come with a private swimming pool, a garden and an amazing view of the Aravalli hills for Rs 7 lakh per night.

Also, Sharvari Vagh has been a topic of mystery regarding her presence at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Sharvari Vagh, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2, was snapped at Jaipur airport on Tuesday. She is said to be one of the guests at the Vicky-Katrina wedding, but netizens are puzzled about her presence at the Shaadi since she is new to the industry and has not worked with either the bride or the groom.

She is rumored to be dating Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's brother, with whom she worked on Amazon's Prime Video series The Forgotten Army.

The couple is also thought to have been thinking of a quick getaway in the Maldives while they don't have time for an elaborate honeymoon. By December 10, the wedding festivities will be over in Jaipur, following which the couple is expected to have a reception in Mumbai for friends in the industry. They may then depart for the Maldives.

Approximately 50 guests from the Bollywood industry may arrive in Jaipur on Thursday to attend the wedding of the year. Others, including many Bollywood celebrities, are expected to fly to Jaipur today.

We are yet to see any photos of the gorgeous couple, so we just have to wait!

