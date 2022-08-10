Aww! Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s chemistry in this throwback BTS video is simply amazing

Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up. Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. She will be seen with Raghav Juyal in the film and the duo’s BTS video shared by a fan club has gone viral where their sizzling chemistry is unmissable. Check out her post here;

Previously there were reports that Shehnaaz and Raghav were dating but the former strongly condemned these rumors. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife

