Aww! Madhuri Dixit pens an emotional post for sons Arin and Ryan as they leave for University, “Where has the time gone?..”

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. Noted for her beauty, dancing skills, and strong characters, her early career was shaped up mostly by romantic and family dramas before she expanded her repertoire. She ruled the 90s. She is not only a fabulous actress but also a loving and doting mother to two boys Arin and Ryan.

The Maja Ma actress’s sons with husband Shriram Nene are all grown up and set to begin their University education. She pens an emotional and touching note for her boys with a delightful picture with them as they are all set to embark on a new journey. Her post read, “How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two.”

Check out her heartwarming post here;

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commnetd on her post, ‘It’s all love." Farah Khan wrote, "Awwwwww… I'm heading there couple of years”

It is surely a proud moment for Madhuri Dixit Nene as her son’s will begin their higher education.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen making a sizable impact on the digital world with her film Maja Ma and OTT series The Gone Game.

