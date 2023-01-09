Aww! Madhuri Dixit pens an emotional post for sons Arin and Ryan as they leave for University, “Where has the time gone?..”

The Maja Ma actress’s sons with husband Shriram Nene are all grown up and set to begin their University education
movie_image: 
Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. Noted for her beauty, dancing skills, and strong characters, her early career was shaped up mostly by romantic and family dramas before she expanded her repertoire. She ruled the 90s. She is not only a fabulous actress but also a loving and doting mother to two boys Arin and Ryan.

Also Read- Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"

The Maja Ma actress’s sons with husband Shriram Nene are all grown up and set to begin their University education. She pens an emotional and touching note for her boys with a delightful picture with them as they are all set to embark on a new journey. Her post read, “How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two.”

Check out her heartwarming post here;

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commnetd on her post, ‘It’s all love." Farah Khan wrote, "Awwwwww… I'm heading there couple of years”

It is surely a proud moment for Madhuri Dixit Nene as her son’s will begin their higher education.

Also Read- Interesting! This is what Madhuri Dixit had to say about doing intimate scenes after marriage

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen making a sizable impact on the digital world with her film Maja Ma and OTT series The Gone Game. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

About Author

TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Shah Family turns unknown to Kavya in no time
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film Jawan is just a couple of days away from its release and fans cannot keep...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Incredible! Ishaan and Savi unite to expose Isha’s Attacker
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Action! Isha leaves Yashwant Shocked by taking a significant Step
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha and Viaan’s office romance brings peace between them
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
