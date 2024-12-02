Aww! Madhuri Dixit sends sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Amazing Husband’ Shriram Nene, check out her video montage

MUMBAI : Madhuri Dixit is one of the most well known faces of the Indian film industry. She has been in the industry for more than 4 decades and still can give the younger actresses a run for their money. The original Dhak Dhak girl of Hindi films is the epitome of beauty, grace and charm. She did break a lot of hearts when she married American based doctor Shriram Nene. 

On her hubby’s birthday on 12th February, Madhuri shared a sweet video montage for her hubby where many sweet and fun moments of the couple are seen. 

She captioned the video, “Cheers to the most amazing husband on his special day! Thank you for being my constant source of love and support. Wishing you a birthday filled with all the joy and happiness you deserve.”

Check out her video here;

What are your thoughts on Madhuri’s video for her husband? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality tv dance show Dance Deewane with Suniel Shetty.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.
 

