Aww…Maliaka Arora shares birthday wishes for son Arhaan as he turns 21; says ‘Mama loves you the most’

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her fashion sense and her fitness regimes.

She was married to Arbaaz Khan and are co-parenting their child Arhaan Khan. Maliaka and Arbaaz got married in December 1998 and were blessed with Arhaan in 2002. Arhaan is currently pursuing his studies abroad. (Also Read: Must Read! Malaika Arora finally reacts to rumors of her break up with Arjun Kapoor, “Whatever choices or decisions I made…”)

Today, he turns a year older and has entered adulthood. Maliaka is extremely happy and she has taken to social media to share a long post reminiscing the times she has spent with him. She mentioned his ‘firsts’ and has complimented his sense of humour. Malaika shared throwback pictures of Arhaan growing up to become a handsome man that he is today.

She shared a post along with it which read:

My baby boy is 21 today … n my wish for you is simple …have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ….play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams . Always have that toothy smile on your face ,and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour . And that you always always know you are loved.happy birthday my sweet sweet boy . Mama loves you the mostest n mama is so proud of you

Take a look:

TellyChakkar wishes Arhaan a blessed birthday! (Also Read: Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.