AWW! Natasa Stankovic cuddles with her little boy Agastya; see the mother-son duo’s ADORABLE SNAPS

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who has carved a niche for herself in showbiz, has taken to her Instagram handle and shared some super cute pictures with her son Agastya.

The Serbian model, who came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, is quite active on the photo-sharing application wherein she has more than three million followers currently.

Today, taking to Instagram, Natasa Stankovic shared three pictures of which the first one sees her giving a kiss to her child, the second one sees her adoring her son and the last one is a single click of Agastya. The adorable part of the pictures is that both Natasa and her son are seen donning nightwear of the same print and colour. Sharing the pictures, the Bollywood actress wrote, “Twinning.”

Natasa Stankovic is one of the most fashionable personalities in showbiz, and her style statements set major goals for her fans and followers. In one of her recent posts, she was seen flaunting her stylish look. She donned a white outfit, and to accessorize her look, she wore a pair of earrings, a sleek chain, a sleek ring, and kept her hair open. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s better half, made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

