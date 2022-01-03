Aww! Newbie Vicky-Katrina set couple-goals as the latter drops hubby dear at the airport

MUMBAI: Fans seem to love the 'real' quotient of the newly-wed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The actress had come to the airport to see him off as he went back to Indore for the shoot of ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. Katrina Kaif wore a mustard-colored dress. Vicky Kaushal had donned a pair of denim and a mustard-colored tee.

Fans pointed out how they twinned in matching hues. But there was one thing that caught everyone's eye. Katrina Kaif had her mask on even inside the car. Vicky Kaushal also wore his mask properly. In the video, we can see Katrina Kaif giving a hug to Vicky Kaushal.

The couple tied the knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Resort and Spa in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding was kept under wraps and how. Post-wedding, the two jetted off to the Maldives for a brief honeymoon. Everyone is gaga over the new couple of Bollywood.

A fan wrote, "Even though in being in the car both are wearing a mask while other Bollywood couples living like Covid never existed." Another person commented, "Hai mask pehn ke unko attention nhi mil paati isilie woh carefree mask nikal ke nautanki karte he....but VICKAT mature hai."

Credit: Bollywood Life



