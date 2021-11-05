AWW! Nusrat Jahan shares first glimpse of son Yishaan this Diwali, also sharing pics with beau Yash Dasgupta

MUMBAI: It was a special Diwali for actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan who celebrated her first Diwali with new born son Yishaan Dasgupta. On the festive occasion, she shared the first glimpse of her son on social media and the celebrations were also joined by her beau Yash Dasgupta.

The couple twinned in purple outfits as Nusrat wore a beautiful purple saaree and Yash complimented it with a kurta pyjama in the same colour. The duo looked ethereal in the traditional attire and the picture reflected their chemistry so well as they both looked in each other’s eyes.

Nusrat also shared a picture of her holding her son Yishaan, who was born just a few months ago in August 2021, and the new mother made sure to make it a special Diwali for her and her son. The proud feeling of being a new mother could clearly be seen in Nusrat’s eyes in the picture.

In October, the rumours of Nusrat and Yash’s marriage had emerged after Nusrat shared pictures from Yash’s birthday celebrations. Taking to her Instagram stories, she described Yash as a ‘husband’ and a ‘dad’, fuelling the rumours.

When Yishaan was born in August this year, Nusrat faced several criticisms for having a child out of wedlock and there were speculations about who the father is too, and the actress-politician condemned such queries saying they put a dark spot on someone’s character. She even faced criticism around naming her son Yishaan.

