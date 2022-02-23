Aww…Post a STAR STUDDED marriage Shibani Dandekar changes her name to ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar exchanged wedding vows with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19, with close friends, family, and several members from the industry in attendance, at Khandala.

(Also Read: Congratulations! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar look stunning in THIS first picture from their wedding)

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for around four years. After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, they made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.

Now, Shibani has changed her name on social media from ‘Shibani Dandekar’ to ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’.

The actress has added Farhan’s last name to her name.

Take a look:

Not only this, the new bride has also made changes to her profile which now reads as ‘Mrs Akhtar’, followed by a dancing emoji.

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding ceremony was a starry affair. The celebrities who marked their presence at the do included Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Saqib Saleem and others. Pictures and videos from their big day are still doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in ‘Toofan’ co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Next, he is all set to take over the directorial reins once again for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The film will bring together Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together for the first time on screen.

(Also Read: Must Read! Amidst the wedding rituals of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, check out at the previous love affairs of the actor)

CREDIT: TOI