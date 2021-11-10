AWW! Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her most revered piece of jewellery

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest global superstars to have ever come out of India. She has put the Indian film industry and its artists on the global map in a prominent way. So, with this much success, it’s obvious that Priyanka must possess every precious artifact out there that she desires.

Before getting married, Priyanka used to wear a ring given by her father and whenever she was asked about her marriage plans, she used to say that she will get married only to someone who can give her a bigger rock than that. That moment happened in 2018 when her now husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, closed down the whole Tiffany store to buy her an engagement ring, that reportedly cost around Rs 2 crore.

So, in a conversation with Vogue Arabia, when Priyanka was asked about her most cherished piece of jewellery gifted to her, she said, “If I don't say my engagement ring my husband will kill me. Kidding!”

She further went on to say that jokes aside, it has to be that ring for her. “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I'm very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it's always associated with memories for me so I'd definitely say that,” she asserted.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a lavish and grand multi-cultural wedding celebration in December 2018, with Hindu wedding festivities, including the traditional wedding ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

