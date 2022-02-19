Aww…Priyanka Chopra remembers her Late father on her parents’ WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in ‘The Matrix resurrection’ where she essayed the role of Sati. The film received a mixed reaction from the audience and the critics alike.

Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ where Priyanka will be sharing the screen space with none other than Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She, along with husband Nick, welcomed their first baby through surrogacy in January, have been missing in action on social media for quite some time.

Well, she recently took a trip down the memory lane to remember her father on his wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of her parents from one of their fondest moments, Priyanka wrote, “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you.”

In the photo, Priyanka’s dad, Ashok Chopra was seen offering a rose to her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. The couple indeed shared an endearing moment with their gentle smiles.

Back in 2013, Priyanka’s father passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army, and breathed his last when he was 62 years old. She was extremely close to him. In an interview with a news portal, she shared that the death took a toll on her, so much so that she decided to get a tattoo in memory of his life. The tattoo, inked in with her father’s handwriting, reads “Daddy’s little girl”

