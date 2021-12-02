Aww…Priyanka Chopra REVEALS how Nick Jonas went out of the way to make sure she is feeling better when she was having a ‘HARD TIME’

MUMBAI: There were many rumours surrounding actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ divorce after the actress switched her surname to her maiden name on social media.

However, they have several fans who have their trust in them and that they give out couple goals.

From boasting about each other in several events to supporting each other, the duo leaves no stone unturned in showing the world how happy they are in each other's company. In her recent interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka opened up about juggling between work and her married life and recalled how Nick took extraordinary steps to make her feel better when she was going through hard time.

She said, "I have to say my husband's amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me, being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day. Just have dinner with my and fly back. Stuff like that. You know, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right."

She further said that no matter how busy she and Nick are with their respective careers, the make sure to talk to each other.

"We talk all the time, you know. We know each other's hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives," said the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Priyanka went on to add that she and Nick are each other's champions and she feels that it is very important for a couple to keep a check on each other.

CREDIT: Filmibeat