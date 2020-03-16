Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has laughed off a media report that claimed that the actress has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers.

Also Read: Must read! Makers of Pushpa - The Rule open up about Rashmika Mandanna's character being killed

Quoting the article with the headline, 'Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog', the actress tweeted the Rolling On the Floor Laughing smiley several times and said, "Hey c'mon, don't be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn't want to travel around with me. She's very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern."

She went on to say, "Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn't stop laughing."

Also Read: Must read! Makers of Pushpa - The Rule open up about Rashmika Mandanna's character being killed

Earlier the south actress was seen stopping her bodyguard from restricting a fan to take a selfie with the actress and this has surely won the hearts of millions of her fans.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has five projects in the pipeline, including Thalapathy66 alongside superstar Vijay, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has also been roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also expected to play a special role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu drama Sita Ramam.

Credit: The Free Press Journal