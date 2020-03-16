Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is a south actress and is soon going to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Goodbye, Animal, and Mission Majnu respectively

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 09:32
movie_image: 
Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has laughed off a media report that claimed that the actress has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers.

Also Read: Must read! Makers of Pushpa - The Rule open up about Rashmika Mandanna's character being killed

Quoting the article with the headline, 'Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog', the actress tweeted the Rolling On the Floor Laughing smiley several times and said, "Hey c'mon, don't be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn't want to travel around with me. She's very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern."

She went on to say, "Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn't stop laughing."

Also Read: Must read! Makers of Pushpa - The Rule open up about Rashmika Mandanna's character being killed

Earlier the south actress was seen stopping her bodyguard from restricting a fan to take a selfie with the actress and this has surely won the hearts of millions of her fans.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has five projects in the pipeline, including Thalapathy66 alongside superstar Vijay, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She has also been roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also expected to play a special role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu drama Sita Ramam.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

movies Bollywood Rashmika Mandanna Animal PUSHPA Goodbye Mission Majnu Geetha Govindam Dear Comrade Kirik Party TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 09:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor turns a year old. The actress is quite active on social media and often updates...
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films. The actor is survived by Namrata...
Exclusive! Abhay fame Utpal Dashora roped in for Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has laughed off a media report that...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Major trouble! Sayuri and Kanha are attacked by goons, Kanha gets injured saving Sayuri's life
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Disheartening! Babita makes a shocking demand to Meet
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
Latest Video