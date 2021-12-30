Aww…Rajesh Khanna’s close friend Bhupesh Raseen recalls the fondest memories on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Rajesh Khanna’s close friend Bhupesh Raseen recalled the Late actor who passed away on July 18, 2022 recently.

Raseen especially recalls Rajesh Khanna's last birthday- December 29, 2011, when he was alive. "By that time, Rajesh Khanna knew he was suffering from cancer. We all- Dimple, Akshay, Twinkle, Rinkie and myself- decided to spend some time in Goa."

Raseen says that Rajesh Khanna was very quiet in Goa. "He probably knew that this was his last birthday that he would see. But he did mention to me, 'it was great fun especially the fact that Twinkle too was around me'. Twinkle and Kakaji brought in December 29 together as December 29 is Twinkle's birthday too."

Post December 29, Rajesh Khanna and Raseen left for Delhi; Raseen had some work in the capital.

CREDIT: TOI