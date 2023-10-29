Aww! Ranbir Kapoor opens up on daughter Raha Kapoor’s first birthday with Alia Bhatt, “we are going to have a small birthday party…”

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. With films like Sanju, Brahmastra, Tu Khoothi Main Makkaar, etc, the actor has cemented his place as a versatile actor in commercial cinema. He married the love of his life Alia Bhatt last year and the couple are parents to baby Raha.

Raha is soon going to turn 1 year old on 6th November and while fans are excited too, Daddy cool, Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans on how he will celebrate this big day of Raha. He said, “She is going to turn one-year-old and we are going to have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins. So, looking forward to that.”

Among the guests will be Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur and Jeh too! Speaking of meeting Taimur for the first time, Ranbir said, “Raha went to Taimur and Jeh’s house once. They have come home also. But she’s so young, she can’t recognise anyone. She is 11-months-old. She’s barely recognising me now and I must say that I am her favourite, more than mumma (Alia) also so, I am very happy about that.”

Ranbir added, “The first time I met Taimur, I was also very starstruck. I was like ‘what a cute baby he is.”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Credit-IndianExpress