Aww! Ranveer Singh excitedly reveals what a 'fulfilling experience' it was as wife Deepika Padukone enjoyed watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on July 28 and since then, there has been no stopping at the box office. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

Amid enjoying positive reactions from the audience, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was seen hosting a press conference on August 3 in the city. While speaking to the media, Ranveer spoke about his wife and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's reaction to the film.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted in the city as they stepped out to watch the highly-awaited film. Interestingly, Deepika was seen sporting a customized denim jacket featuring Ranveer's initials and his picture.

The video of the power couple went viral on the Internet in no time. Today, Ranveer spoke about her reaction and revealed that it was a "fulfilling experience". He also said that Deepika is proud of him.

Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer's films like '83 and Cirkus didn't perform well at the box office. At the press conference, he was asked if he was under pressure before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released.

The actor shared that he doesn't "dwell too much with failure or success". He said, "I don't dwell too much with failure of success. Just grateful to go on film sets and work with such talented actors. My character being loved is icing on the cake."

Ranveer shared how important it was for RRKPK to perform well commercially. He recalled his journey in the industry and called it "rewarding". He added, "I just feel grateful to be an actor. I protect that side of me. It is dear to me. Life mein up downs hote rehte hai. The process is the prize itself. If people like it, it is sone pe suhaaga. I love to be doing this for a living. Rocky is another feather in filmography. I wish to build a body of work that I can be proud of. From Bittu to Rocky, it has been a rewarding journey. I don't really understand this numbers game. I try to remain detached. I do my best to do what is a collaborative success. You learn more from your failures than your successes. I have learned a few things."

With the Karan Johar directorial, Ranveer has managed to hit the ball out of the park with his flawless performance as Rocky. The audience is going gaga over his quirky antics in the film.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's untitled film. It is one of the most awaited projects and fans are looking forward to it.

