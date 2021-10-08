AWW! Sagarika Ghatge thanks Zaheer Khan for ‘being the best part of my happiness and joy’; shares unmissable pictures; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge took to social media and penned down a super adorable note for her better half Zaheer Khan.

The duo is one of the most popular celebrity couples and their pictures mesmerize their ardent fans. Taking to her social media page, the actress shared how grateful she is for all that he does; she thanked him for being the best part of her happiness. She wrote “Happy birthday to my life - I love you. I hope you know how grateful I am for all you do and all you are. Thank you for being the best part of my happiness and joy - I pray this year brings everything you wish for and more” followed by a love emoji. To back the note, she shared a series of pictures. While most of the pictures are of the birthday boy, a few are of the adorable duo. Take a look below.

The couple became man and wife in the year 2017 and they never fail to give couple goals to fans.

On the work front, Sagarika rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. She played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. Her performance in the sports film garnered appreciation from all corners. Sagarika made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services and was also seen in the National Award-winning film Irada.

