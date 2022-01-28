Aww! Salman Khan treats his fans with his latest song ‘Dance with Me’ composed by Sajid-Wajid

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat, as the actor has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest song titled ‘Dance With Me’. The superstar took to his social media handle to officially announce the launch of the song along with an impressive teaser. Sung by Salman Khan and composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song Dance With Me promises to be an electrifying dance number.

The teaser opens with Salman Khan, looking stylish, entering dancing and singing the song. He is seen inviting his fans to join him at the party. While the fascinating teaser has been loved and appreciated by one and all, it has created huge anticipation and curiosity among Salman Khan fans wanting to see its full version, which will be unveiled tomorrow.

Well, the song teaser was released after ‘Main Chala’ song was announced. The new single Main Chala is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, while Salman and Pragya Jaiswal feature in the music video.

Salman was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth, his first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Tiger 3. As reported he will return as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from this he also has Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathan in his kitty.

