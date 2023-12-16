Aww! Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins hearts with his adorable performance at his school annual day function, strikes his father’s signature pose

Among the guests were SRK with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, who were there to see AbRam perform. The latter stole the show with his cute performance in the skit where he was seen in an orange shirt, brown trousers, and a jacket.
MUMBAI: Recently the Dhirubhai Ambani International hosted its most awaited annual day function and many celebs like Aishwarya-Abhisek, Kareena-Saif and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri were part of it. What caught everyone’s attention was the wonderful performances by their children. 

Also Read-Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about being a married star in a very early phase of his career, read more

Among the guests were SRK with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, who were there to see AbRam perform. The latter stole the show with his cute performance in the skit where he was seen in an orange shirt, brown trousers, and a jacket. 

SRK was seen in a white shirt and black trousers, while his wife Gauri wore a cream colored salwar suit. AbRam’s sister Suhana who recently made her acting debut in The Archies was seen in a cream colored embroidered sharara.

AbRam then said, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," and the popular tune from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge started playing in the background. AbRam then struck his father SRK’s signature with  arms open  wide pose before giving hugs to his classmates.

Also Read-What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

