Aww! Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins hearts with his adorable performance at his school annual day function, strikes his father’s signature pose

MUMBAI: Recently the Dhirubhai Ambani International hosted its most awaited annual day function and many celebs like Aishwarya-Abhisek, Kareena-Saif and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri were part of it. What caught everyone’s attention was the wonderful performances by their children.

Among the guests were SRK with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, who were there to see AbRam perform. The latter stole the show with his cute performance in the skit where he was seen in an orange shirt, brown trousers, and a jacket.

SRK was seen in a white shirt and black trousers, while his wife Gauri wore a cream colored salwar suit. AbRam’s sister Suhana who recently made her acting debut in The Archies was seen in a cream colored embroidered sharara.

AbRam then said, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," and the popular tune from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge started playing in the background. AbRam then struck his father SRK’s signature with arms open wide pose before giving hugs to his classmates.

