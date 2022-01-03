Aww! Shah Rukh Khan's Egypt fan does a heart-touching gesture for an Indian women says " You are from SRK's country"

MUMBAI: A name who needs no introduction, superstar Shahrukh Khan is not only the star of India but is a global star. We have often seen many foreigners from different countries appreciating the actor for his work in movies. We have also seen many people who are diehard fans of superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Having said that, an Indian professor recently shared an incident where she spoke about a kind gesture she received from a Shah Rukh Khan fan in Egypt and it is sure to warm your heart.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwini Deshpande, an Economics professor at Ashoka University, shared a conversation that she had with her travel agent in Egypt.

Ashwini wrote on Twitter, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk . I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk . & he did! #SRK is Crown".

Indeed this is the fandom of superstar Shahrukh Khan at the international level. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after 4 years in Pathan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

SOURCE – E TIMES

