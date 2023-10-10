Aww! Shanna Moakler gets emotional as she watches son Landon Barker perform like dad Travis Barker

MUMBAI: Shanna Moakler is one proud mama.

The actress’ son, Landon Barker, turned 20 on Monday, celebrating with a star-studded concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Page Six, Moakler told us she teared up while watching the birthday boy headline a show – and pack a venue – just like his famous dad, Travis Barker.

“To see him on stage … I was crying,” Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, said of Landon.

“To see him doing what he was doing was so [special] after seeing him on stage with Travis his whole life, just rocking out,” she continued.

“He’s such a talented drummer as well, but to see him as a frontman is so cool. I’m like, ‘super proud mommy moment,’ and I haven’t stopped crying.”

Landon played to an electric crowd, rocking out with his equally talented band on stage, and never missing a beat throughout the entirety of the high-energy set.

Travis’ mini-me performed a mix of unreleased music, including a track titled “Lost Inside a Heartbreak” and another called “Us Against the World,” which he worked on just “a few weeks” ago.

Moakler told us that Landon felt “really good” about his performance after it wrapped, and has been “very appreciative” of all the support he’s received from their family, friends and fans.

“He’s just thankful for where he’s at, from where he started, and I think we all are,” she shared. “What more can you ask for on a 20th birthday?”

Landon had plenty of support Monday night, with artists like Iann Dior, Sace6 and Chri$Tian Gate$ taking the stage to help him kick off the birthday festivities.

Page Six also spotted plenty of stars cheering him on in the VIP section, including sister Alabama Barker, girlfriend Charli D’Amelio and Travis’ “Alone” collaborator Pardyalone.

“cheers to 20 landlord,” D’Amelio gushed in an Instagram post hours before showtime. “so thankful i get to spend another year by your side!!”

Travis was noticeably absent from Monday’s show as he had a performance of his own at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, with Blink-182.

However, ahead of their respective shows, Travis – who is expecting another child, a baby boy, with wife Kourtney Kardashian – shared a heartfelt tribute to Landon via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for. I can’t believe you’re 20!” he wrote. “The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I love you @landonasherbarker.”

Moakler and Travis welcomed Landon and Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The model also shares a daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya – 24-year-old Atiana, whom Travis helped raise and remains close with.

As Travis and Kardashian patiently await the arrival of their baby boy, the two have been documenting the Poosh founder’s pregnancy via social media. The “Kardashians” star is already mom to three kids – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with ex Scott Disick.

“Happy birthday @landonbarker,” Kardashian gushed via Instagram Stories on Monday, also sharing a pic of Landon, Travis and “baby Barker” in her belly at Coachella. “I can’t believe you’re 20!”

