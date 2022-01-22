Aww! Shraddha Kapoor drops a candid video with father Shakti Kapoor on her recent Instagram post

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor has won millions of hearts with her innocence and smartness. Qualities including her down-to-earn nature, make her different from other Bollywood actresses. And that is why she is being loved by her fans and other Bollywood stars.

Shraddha often shares pics and videos with her family on Instagram. On Friday, the actress dropped a candid video with her father Shakti Kapoor, and her dog. She can be seen wearing no makeup in the clip. Meanwhile, her father, who was wearing shorts while sitting on a couch, can be seen saluting at the camera.

The video has been doing rounds on social media. One of the users wrote, “So very much loveeee to you.” The second one commented, “Keep posting like this.” The third one mentioned, “This made my whole day love.” The fourth one wrote, “SHRADDHIE IN SPECS HITS DIFFERENT!!.”

Shakti had said, “Shraddha is a big star, Siddhant is on the way to making it big. I am very proud of my children. People praise my daughter and I feel so happy. She has been working in these Covid-19 times and even Siddhanth is keeping so busy. I feel blessed to have had this career and this personal life”.

Credit: DNA