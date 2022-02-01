Aww! Sidharth Malhotra treats his fans with his sun-kissed pic as the actor begins working for ‘Yodha’

MUMBAI : Following the success of ‘Shershaah’ in 2021, Sidharth Malhotra is excited for his upcoming action film ‘Yodha’. It was only recently that Karan Johar made this announcement and introduced his lead actor and now it looks like the team of the film is ready to roll. Sid took to his Instagram handle today and shared a sun-kissed picture of him looking handsome as he begins working on Yodha.

In the picture, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen standing side face, looking away from the camera. The rising sun brightly shines on him and makes him glow under the sun. Sid’s rugged look is adding to the picture. The actor can be seen wearing a white tee amidst the beautiful view of Bhopal.

Sharing this stunning picture of him, Sidharth wrote, “Opportunities are like sunrises.If you wait too long, you miss them.” - William Arthur Ward.” The moment he shared this picture, fans started showering love in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dating news have spread on the internet like a wildfire. Although, both the stars have never publicly spoken about their relationship, their recent vacation and being spotted together at the airport before the New Year celebration kind of made the speculation about them being a couple stronger. They came back to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year together and were snapped at the airport.

