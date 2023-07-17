Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. From their dating rumours to their grand wedding, the fans have been in awe of the couple from the word go. Katrina who celebrated her birthday on 16th July, went to an undisclosed location to bring in her birthday with hubby actor Vicky Kaushal.

Now, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal shared a delightful birthday message for the Phone Bhooth actress on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug.’

Meanwhile, his rumored girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh also shared a sweet birthday note for Katrina along with a throwback picture from their trip. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss”

For the unversed, Sharvari and Sunny have worked together in The forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke liye. Sharwari has also worked as an assistant director in Bollywood films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

