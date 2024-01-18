Aww! Taapsee Pannu on her 10 year long relationship with partner Mathias Boe, “will get married only when I want to have babies”

Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu  started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle as a talented actress with projects like Pink, Badla, Thappad, among many others. She amazed everyone with her stunning performance alongside SRK for the very first time in the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.

Also Read-Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

While her professional life has been stable, personally too, Taapsee is in a great place as she has been in a steady relationship with Mathias Boe for the last 10 years. Talking about it, the Dunki actress said, “I am with the same person since the past ten years, I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood. And I have been with the same person since then. And I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship.”

During a Ask me Anything session, a fan asked Taapsee when she will get married and she replied, “I am not pregnant as yet, so not anytime soon. I shall let you all know” adding, “I will get married only when I want to have babies.”

Also Read-Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu

Previously speaking about her relationship, Taapsee had said, “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress
 

Dhak dhak Dia Mirza Ratna Pathak Shah Taapsee Pannu Sanjana Sanghi Fatima Sana Shaikh Movie News TellyChakkar
