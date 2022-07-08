Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around Mumbai. Kareena's boys, Taimur and Jehangir, are also favourites of the paparazzi, just as she is. The actress though doesn't get the hype around her son Taimur's images.

Talking about the constant attention by the media Kareena went on to reveal Taimur's reaction to the paparazzi. She said, "Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that."

Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan previously admitted that he does not really like having his picture taken by the paparazzi. The now 5-year-old Taimur has occasionally been seen requesting that photographers not snap his picture.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She also recently completed the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X alongside actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

