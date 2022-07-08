Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return to big screen with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around Mumbai. Kareena's boys, Taimur and Jehangir, are also favourites of the paparazzi, just as she is. The actress though doesn't get the hype around her son Taimur's images.

Also Read:httpsExplosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Talking about the constant attention by the media Kareena went on to reveal Taimur's reaction to the paparazzi. She said, "Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that."

Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan previously admitted that he does not really like having his picture taken by the paparazzi. The now 5-year-old Taimur has occasionally been seen requesting that photographers not snap his picture.

Also Read:https:Mind Blowing! Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence over Alia Bhatt working through pregnancy, Read to know more

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She also recently completed the shooting of her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X alongside actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

 

Credit: Times Now

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Ali Khan Jeh Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Vikram Vedha Adipurush
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
MUMBAI : Anu Aggarwal who created history with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui has strong views on friendships. On being asked...
Friendship Day 2022: Celebrities talk about their bond with their best friends
MUMBAI : This Friendship Day on 7th August, celebrities tell us all about their best friends and how they plan to...
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around...
Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection
MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer...
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kya Baat Hai! Akshay Kumar achieves another milestone; netizens call him ‘responsible citizen’
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and loved actors in B-town. Having worked in a number of successful...
Recent Stories
anu
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
Latest Video