Aww! These Bollywood husbands are the biggest supporters of their actress wives, from Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, these men promote their better half’s work

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, etc are married to talented actresses who are still on the top and doing pretty well in their careers. These actors have gone all out to give their wives a shout out for their upcoming work and are their biggest cheerleaders.

Ranveer Singh

Almost every social media post of Deepika Padukone gets lots of love and admiration from none other than her husband Ranveer Singh, besides her millions of fans. Right from her Hollywood debut to her last release Gehraiyaan, he has been her pillar of strength.

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most talented and sought after actresses of Bollywood. Being married to her, Saif Ali Khan has also shown what a huge fan he is of her work. He leaves no chance to praise her and show his undisputable support in all she does. He even has her name tattooed on his wrist.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is married to the hot Katrina Kaif and he knows just how successful she is too in her respective career. He is her undying support and even recently promoted her upcoming film Phone Bhoot calling her a cutenii turned into a bhootnii.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Rockstar actor goes all gaga over his beautiful and talented wife. He says he feels secure in her presence. He even proudly promoted her film Gangubai Kathiawadi recently.

Virat Kohli

The cricketer is proud of his actress wife and encourages her at every opportunity. He praised her hardwork and dedication for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

