Aww! These pictures of Katrina Kaif from her childhood drop oodles of cuteness on social media

MUMBAI: The Barbie doll of Bollywood and one of the versatile actresses we have is Katrina Kaif. She came up the hard way where she learnt the accent of Hindi and gained command over the language to excel in her film career.

Though she is not too active on social media, there are a lot of fan clubs deciated in her name which keep a tab on all what the actress is upto! While we have seen a lot of sizzling pictures of the beauty, we got our hands on a few unseen childhood pictures and we must say, they were a treat to watch! We are sure, you to will fall in love with KAtrina all the more once you see how cute she looked as child.

Have a look

What are your views on these childhood pictures of the actress Katrina Kaif? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She is also doing a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

