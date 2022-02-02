Aww! Tiger Shroff drops birthday wish for Kapil Sharma’s son Trishaan with a heart emoji on Instagram

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular actors we have. The actor, whose special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, released recently took to Instagram to share a cute pic of his son Trishaan on his first birthday. His caption read, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings ? happy bday my son thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful ? god bless ? #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan.” Many celebs are reacting on his post. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy bday trishaan” Bipasha Basu commented, “Cutie … happy birthday Trishaan ?”

Also Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma says he wants to become a ‘WAITER’, Read to know more

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018. They welcomed their first child in 2019 and their second child Trishaan was born last year.

Kapil in a media interview said, "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money (I was doing my PG Diploma in commercial arts and I was in need of pocket money). I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright.”

Also Read: Must Watch! Kapil Sharma recollected how Manmohan Singh was stopped having ‘rewris’ by his wife

Kapil's Netflix special has received positive reviews from critics as well as love from fans. Many have appreciated the comic for opening up about his struggles with mental health issues and alcoholism on such a big platform.

Credit: BollywoodLife