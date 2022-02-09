Aww…Vaani Kapoor TOUCHED by Varun Dhawan’t SPECIAL GESTURE for her!

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ where she played the role of a trans woman.

The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. It received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Next, she will be seen in ‘Shamshera’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Varun, on the other hand, has a line-up of some very interesting films in his pipeline. He will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

She recently took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of ‘the coolest gift’ she has ever received and it is from none other than Varun Dhawan.

In the picture, we can see a beautiful hand-painted piece of denim. The picture is of a girl and a cat, symbolising the actress and her fur babies. Along with the photo, Vaani wrote, ‘This is the coolest present EVER! VD you’re the best @varundvn’

Although Vaani and Varun have not done any film together, it is heartwarming to see their friendship and the bond that they share.

CREDIT: TOI