Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The couple have a huge fan following on social media and love to post little tidbits from their life. Recently Vicky shared something amusing about his wife-actress Katrina Kaif.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor said that Katrina holds a weekly budget meeting with the house staff to understand how money is being spent and on what. Vicky said that he enjoys being a spectator to it.

Speaking about it to a news portal, Vicky said, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together, and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

On the work front, Vicky is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has so far collected Rs. 26.73 crores.

