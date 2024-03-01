Aww! This video beautifully defines the bond of father Aamir Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, take a look

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan was an emotional father as he welcomed his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his baraat at the wedding venue. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare in a wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Aamir joined his family at the wedding ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Taj Land’s End on Wednesday evening, January 3. In a video shared by the Instagram handle Shutterbugs Images, Aamir was seen greeting Nupur and his baraat with warm hugs.

The actor opted for a traditional avatar for the special day.

He was seen wearing a white sherwani with a pink turban, often sported by men at weddings. Nupur was seen entering the wedding venue in a pair of shorts and a tee.

The groom jogged for 8 kilometers, from his house to the wedding venue, ditching the traditional baraat ceremony. However, he joined his side of the family to dance with dhol taasha.

The wedding ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood stars likely to attend. Salman also hosted Ira’s mehendi ceremony at his house in Bandra.

Aamir has previously told News18 India that he was prepared to be emotional at Ira’s wedding. Last year, while speaking about the wedding, he confessed he would end up crying at the ceremony.

“Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai — he is trainer, he has arms like Popoye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy," he said, speaking about his son-in-law.

“When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other," he added.

A source told News18 last month that Aamir and the family have planned two receptions outside Mumbai. “The Khan family is elated as they’re going to start the new year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10," the source said.

