Aww! This video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's varmala ceremony is adorable

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their 5-year-long relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The new bride took to her social media handle and shared some dreamy pictures from her special day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 20:31
movie_image: 
Aww! This video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's varmala ceremony is adorable

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their 5-year-long relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The new bride took to her social media handle and shared some dreamy pictures from her special day. Fans of the two continue to remain interested in every single detail they can get their hands on. Now, a video from their varmala ceremony shows Alia and Ranbir exchanging garlands, followed by a kiss. Post the ceremony, Ranbir is seen introducing his ‘wife' to his clan and she greets them with a sweet ‘hi’.

The two exchanged garlands as Alia's mom Soni Razdan oversaw the ceremony, with Ranbir's aunt Babita sitting in front, as the couple were surrounded by the guests in their balcony. Ranbir went down on his knee to let Alia put the garland around his neck. As soon as he stood up after wearing the garland, he kissed Alia. The newlyweds then turned around to look at all the guests who witnessed their nuptials. Ranbir said to his extended family, “Say hi to my wife," and as they all said cheered, Alia too waved her henna-decorated hand and said “hi" to all of them.

Have a look.

From Alia’s big diamond ring, her mangalsutra to her unique kaleeras, everything was just dreamy. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. As Alia shared some good closeups with Ranbir, it was noticed that her sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Bollywood actors Entertainment Movie News Film industry Movie Stars vastu Soni Razdan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 20:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Imlie: Check out the common connection between Aryalie
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
HILARIOUS! Yuvraj Singh’s amusing act leaves netizens in splits; DETAILS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key...
Kya Baat Hai! Sagarika Ghatge is up to something amazing; FIND OUT
MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy aka Radha’s journey and lifestyle decoded!
MUMBAI: Read on to know about the journey and lifestyle of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy aka Radha....
OMG! Varun Dhawan makes an unbelievable promise to Manoj Pahwa
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan recentlu celebrated his 35th birthday and was flooded with wishes from all quarters. Karan Johar...
Blazing Hot! Jannat Zubair Rahmani Saree or Kurti outfits: Which is your favourite?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Sagarika Ghatge is up to something amazing; FIND OUT
Kya Baat Hai! Sagarika Ghatge is up to something amazing; FIND OUT
Latest Video