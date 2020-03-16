Aww! This video from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's varmala ceremony is adorable

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their 5-year-long relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The new bride took to her social media handle and shared some dreamy pictures from her special day. Fans of the two continue to remain interested in every single detail they can get their hands on. Now, a video from their varmala ceremony shows Alia and Ranbir exchanging garlands, followed by a kiss. Post the ceremony, Ranbir is seen introducing his ‘wife' to his clan and she greets them with a sweet ‘hi’.

The two exchanged garlands as Alia's mom Soni Razdan oversaw the ceremony, with Ranbir's aunt Babita sitting in front, as the couple were surrounded by the guests in their balcony. Ranbir went down on his knee to let Alia put the garland around his neck. As soon as he stood up after wearing the garland, he kissed Alia. The newlyweds then turned around to look at all the guests who witnessed their nuptials. Ranbir said to his extended family, “Say hi to my wife," and as they all said cheered, Alia too waved her henna-decorated hand and said “hi" to all of them.

From Alia’s big diamond ring, her mangalsutra to her unique kaleeras, everything was just dreamy. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. As Alia shared some good closeups with Ranbir, it was noticed that her sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number.

