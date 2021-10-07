News

AWW! Vikram Bhatt opens up about his romantic relationship with wife Shwetambari Soni

Vikram Bhatt's secret marriage to Shwetambari Soni became sensational news overnight. The director finally opened up about it.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2021 10:36 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Vikram Bhatt's 'secret marriage' to Shwetambari Soni created ripples across the entertainment industry. A leading daily recently interviewed the director about his hush-hush wedding. 

How did Shweta and you meet?
Shweta and I met through a common friend. She is an art curator and has an art gallery of her own. There was supposed to be an exhibition where I was asked to write some poetry and she was there. A common friend introduced us; one thing led to another and we found ourselves in a relationship. 

Also read: Exclusive! Terence Lewis, Badshah, and Raghav Juyal to grace the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4

Who said those three magic words 'I love you' first?
It is as romantic as it was when one is younger. We first drifted into a companionship; words were not necessary. I seriously don't remember who said 'I love you' first. It felt more like something that had happened together.
Vikram Bhatt reveals why he kept his marriage with Shwetambari Soni a secret for a year
Did you ask your daughter Krishna before tying the knot?
Krishna is now old enough to understand relationships. I didn't have to ask her. She knows her dad has a private life that is his.

What do you like the most about Shweta?
Shweta is someone I can lean on. Being the only child of my parents, I find it hard to make friends. She is my best friend; someone who is dependable.

Why did you keep it a secret for nearly a year?
Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: “I Am looking forward to work on relatable characters on digital platforms” - Samaksh Sudi on types of characters he looks forward to doing

You were averse to marriage. How come your perspective changed?
I was never averse per se. Shweta and I would have been the same with each other if we hadn't married, but certain things need legality, so let's just say that she and I went and got a relationship certificate. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips. 

Credits: TOI 

Tags Vikram Bhatt Shwetambari Soni Shweta TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See