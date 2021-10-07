AWW! Vikram Bhatt opens up about his romantic relationship with wife Shwetambari Soni

MUMBAI: Vikram Bhatt's 'secret marriage' to Shwetambari Soni created ripples across the entertainment industry. A leading daily recently interviewed the director about his hush-hush wedding.

How did Shweta and you meet?

Shweta and I met through a common friend. She is an art curator and has an art gallery of her own. There was supposed to be an exhibition where I was asked to write some poetry and she was there. A common friend introduced us; one thing led to another and we found ourselves in a relationship.

Who said those three magic words 'I love you' first?

It is as romantic as it was when one is younger. We first drifted into a companionship; words were not necessary. I seriously don't remember who said 'I love you' first. It felt more like something that had happened together.

Did you ask your daughter Krishna before tying the knot?

Krishna is now old enough to understand relationships. I didn't have to ask her. She knows her dad has a private life that is his.

What do you like the most about Shweta?

Shweta is someone I can lean on. Being the only child of my parents, I find it hard to make friends. She is my best friend; someone who is dependable.

Why did you keep it a secret for nearly a year?

Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification.

You were averse to marriage. How come your perspective changed?

I was never averse per se. Shweta and I would have been the same with each other if we hadn't married, but certain things need legality, so let's just say that she and I went and got a relationship certificate.

Credits: TOI