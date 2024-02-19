Aww! Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have a sweet intimate 2nd wedding anniversary celebration post embracing parenthood

Vikrant who is basking in the glory of the success of his last release 12th Fail is also enjoying the best time in his personal life as he and his wife Sheetal recently became parents to a baby boy.
MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series. 

Vikrant who is basking in the glory of the success of his last release 12th Fail is also enjoying the best time in his personal life as he and his wife Sheetal recently became parents to a baby boy. The couple recently brought in their 2nd wedding anniversary. Sharing little glimpses of their quiet and intimate 2nd wedding celebrations, Sheetal wrote, “Two years of marriage! Happy anniversary to us”

On the work front, after getting accolades for his brilliant performance in the film 12th fail, Vikrant has been signed by Ektaa Kapoor for her next film that is titled The Sabarmati Report. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra in key roles. The film is based on real-life incidents of 2002 when The Sabarmati Express caught fire and caused a massive tragedy in Gujarat and shook the nation.The film will hit cinema halls on 3rd May 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

