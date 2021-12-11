Aww! Virat Kohli pens a lovely message for Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their fourth anniversary today. The couple got married in 2017 in Italy. They both have been posting heartfelt messages for each other on social media.

Virat shared a picture of himself along with his wife Anushka and their daughter on his social handle. He wrote "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing God could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman, and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU."

He also mentioned that the presence of their daughter has made this anniversary even more special for him.

"You complete me in every way; I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it’s our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," the cricketer wrote.

Before him, Anushka too penned a lovely message for him. The actress wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency, and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

