Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is blissfully married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying his marital life with ladylove Deepika Padukone. But the two were reportedly dating each.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 20:04
movie_image: 
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is blissfully married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying his marital life with ladylove Deepika Padukone. But the two were reportedly dating each. They have worked in three films together: Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

They met on the sets of ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and immediately fell in love and their connection was quite evident, thanks to their onscreen chemistry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ranveer was all praises for his alleged ex-girlfriend and spoke highly of her.

Back in the day, Ranveer Singh opened up on how terribly he missed her alleged ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma and said, “miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don’t get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is.”

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Ranveer Singh added, “She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It’s a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I’ve met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles.”

The former lovebirds share a good bond with each other. Anushka had even attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception with her husband Virat Kohli.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma cricketer Virat Kohli Bollywood Entertainment Movie News Film industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 20:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Sumona Chakravarti's latest gym video is unmissable
MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has...
Super Hot ! Arjun Bijlani has fab collection of Blazers, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh talks about bonding with Munawar Faruqui and Shivangi Joshi on the show
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings; the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Uff Hotness! Jasmin Bhasin oozing oomph in these high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is blissfully married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying his marital life...
Recent Stories
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Latest Video