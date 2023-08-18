Aww! When baby Sara Ali Khan recreated Kareena Kapoor’s look from Asoka; Netizens say “they had no clue…”

Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Sara Ali Khan, who forayed into acting in 2018 with Kedarnath, has showcased an impressive range as an actor by pulling off some highly challenging, career-defining roles. With her captivating performances in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she has undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience.

Also Read-Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Now, a picture of Sara has gone viral where she has recreated Kareena Kapoor’s look from Asoka. Netizens are super amused with it. A Reddit user wrote, “ultimate foreshadowing”, another wrote, “Look at Saif, Ibrahim literally looks like the young Saif. So handsome. Sorry for saying this and you can downvote me but Amrita got the best years of Saif. Sorry Bebo but you lost at this one.” another commented, “This is just bizarre any way you look at it” one wrote, “They had no clue” another wrote, “life is stranger than fiction indeed”

Check out the picture here;


Isn’t Sara simply adorable?

Also Read-Woah! From cars to handbags, check out the most costliest things owned by actress Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile With an estimated net worth of about INR 41 crore, Sara Ali Khan has been leading a luxurious life. The actress, who has been living with her mother for the longest time, moved to a house in the suburbs which is priced at a whopping INR 1.5 crore. She was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

