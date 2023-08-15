Aww! Writer Jaideep Sahni reveals how Shah Rukh Khan made his female co-stars comfortable to act with him in the film Chak De! India

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the greatest actor this industry has ever seen. Not only on-screen, his charming personality off-screen has been vouched by many of his co-stars.

Now, in an old video, one of his directors narrated how humble and benevolent the superstar is. He never brings his superstar personality on the sets and that is a fact many of his crew have testified to.

We caught our hands over a viral video where Chak De! Indian writer Jaideep Sahni is seen talking about how SRK planned to execute the shoot with so many young girls around, who were primarily newcomers and may have felt nervous shooting with him.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen having a team meeting with the crew of the film. The Pathaan actor says, “I feel that I need them to open up with me. If I’m going to act with them and they’ll be a little shy. When they see me making mistakes, they’ll open up and they will feel confident.” Jaideep Sahni further narrated the plan and said, “So till date the girls think that we did fumble and Shah Rukh fumbled. But Shah Rukh planned those fumbles to make them comfortable."

The video clip which was shared by SRK fan club srk1000faces was initially a part of Chak De! India’s Behind The Scene footage by YRF. When netizens witnessed how welcoming and considerate the Jawan actor was with his co-stars, they could not help but praise him.

A user commented, “He knows that girls will feel shy and that they will be a bit uncomfortable, but he did everything to make sure that they are comfortable so that they can give their best. love you shah!”

Another comment read, “Actually no one can feel uncomfortable with Shah Rukh ,, when he tries to sort everything, for his colleagues, co-stars behind the scenes, and you make everyone so with ease , that your co-stars /colleagues remember their lines easily!”

A third user went awww and asked, “How can someone not love him? He’s sooo adorable.” Another fan announced, “I love everything about my man.”

A user pointed out, “Treating them as equals is important and respecting their potential contribution to the film is as well.” Another comment read, “Great kindness and a exceptional benevolence but it’s his way of acting , this man is a great man , a awesome actor.”

A fan could not get over Shah Rukh Khan’s humble aura and wrote, “This is called empathy… it’s called camaraderie, it’s called generosity and collaboration… this type of action is what makes you big-hearted and sensitive to others.”

For the unversed, Chak De! India was released on 10th August 2007 and had SRK play a hockey coach, mentoring the Women’s Hockey Team, which starred Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Saklani, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitranshi Rawat, and others. The film was a historical success and was helmed by Shimit Amin.

