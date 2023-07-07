Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’

The gorgeous actress, who was born and raised in West Germany, tied the knot with dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Tushaan Bhindi in 2021.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Evelyn Sharma

MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma who is known for her hit Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, among others, has embraced motherhood for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram page to share a radiant picture of herself and an adorable picture of her baby boy and wrote, “Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden.” 

Also Read- Evelyn Sharma celebrates '10 years in entertainment'

The Main Tera Hero actress’s friend wrote, “Sooooooo happy for you E I just can’t wait to meet you all The family is growing.” Actress Rochelle Rao wrote, “Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful .” Another friend wrote, “Congratulations @evelyn_sharma . Much love to mommy and daddy and blessings and kisses to Arden.” One netizen wrote, “Just gorgeous… absolutely beautiful xxx”, another wrote, “Congratulations to Mother and Welcome to Son..”

Check out her post here;

The gorgeous actress, who was born and raised in West Germany, tied the knot with dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter  Ava Rania Bhindi, in November 2021.

Also Read- From Neha Dhupia to Amrita Rao, these actresses made breastfeeding look normal, sharing pictures

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes

Evelyn Sharma Tushaan Bhindi Kuch Kuch Locha Hai Yaariyan Main Tera Hero Ishqedarriyaan Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Nautanki Saala! Kissebaaz Saaho Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Did Isha just revealed the backstory of her marriage?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in in the main game of Bigg Boss ; read to know more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad shocked by Judge’s revelation, Daarji out on bail
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
MUMBAI: Project K starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani is one of the...
Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’
MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma who is known for her hit Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, among others,...
Recent Stories
Project K
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Project K
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
Nysa Devgn
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
predictable film that offers nothing great
Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out
have a look at the comments
Trolling! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her zip-lining video, have a look at the comments
Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!