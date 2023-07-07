Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’

MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma who is known for her hit Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, among others, has embraced motherhood for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram page to share a radiant picture of herself and an adorable picture of her baby boy and wrote, “Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden.”

The Main Tera Hero actress’s friend wrote, “Sooooooo happy for you E I just can’t wait to meet you all The family is growing.” Actress Rochelle Rao wrote, “Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful .” Another friend wrote, “Congratulations @evelyn_sharma . Much love to mommy and daddy and blessings and kisses to Arden.” One netizen wrote, “Just gorgeous… absolutely beautiful xxx”, another wrote, “Congratulations to Mother and Welcome to Son..”

The gorgeous actress, who was born and raised in West Germany, tied the knot with dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, in November 2021.

