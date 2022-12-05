Awwdorable! Check out some adorable pictures of SRK's son Abram Khan

We bet you really cannot take your eyes off these adorable pictures of Shahrukh Khan's son Abram Khan
Awwdorable! Check out some adorable pictures of SRK son Abram Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan's children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans all across social media with their appearances. We have often seen all the three kids which are getting papped all over the city our and getting lots of love from the fans.

No doubt Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan had made their fan base with their amazing post but the little one Abram Khan has also garnered a lot of attention with his cuteness and adorable pictures.

We have seen some beautiful pictures of Abram Khan with his brother, sister, mother and father which have indeed won the hearts of millions all over the social media.

Having said that today let us have a look at some of the adorable pictures of Abram Khan which will definitely make you difficult to take your eyes off.

These adorable pictures of Abram Khan will surely melt your heart, no doubt it is always a treat to watch Abram Khan with his family and these pictures defines nothing but love.

What are your views on these adorable pictures of Abram Khan, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:20

