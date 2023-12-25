Awwdorable! Parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally reveal baby Raha's face

MUMBAI : The Kapoor family is one of the most talked about families in B town. Over the time, this family has been the subject of conversation for many and given some major family goals.

Well indeed, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved couples and now there is a video that is getting viral all over the internet where the couple finally posted their baby daughter Raha's face!

The couple was out for a Christmas brunch in Mumbai with their bundle of joy. The paparazzi cheered as the power couple of Bollywood revealed their daughter Raha's face.

There have been times when the couple expressed their insecurity to reveal their baby's face to the world. Now, they seem really happy and proud to introduce her to the world.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recently released film, Animal and Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in a thriller titled Jigra.

