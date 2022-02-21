Awwdorable! These sensational lip locks of Bollywood celebrities spell all kind of love

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the side of these Bollywood couples. From Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza these Bollywood celebrities do not fail to give some amazing couple goals.

We have also seen many pictures and posts on social media which defines love and companionship.

There are many pictures of celebrities who openly express their love on social media handles by kissing their partner.

Having said that today let us have a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities who have defined the true meaning of love with their lip lock pictures.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

This picture of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor has indeed got a lot of attention from the fans, they always come up with some beautiful couple goals for their fans. No doubt Shahid and Mira together define love and companionship.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan

Now separated, but Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples, this picture of Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan got a lot of love and attention from the fans, indeed they are one of such Bollywood couples which defines love.

3. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao never got shy to Express their love for each other on social media handles. This kissing picture of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao has got immense love from the fans. The couple got divorced now but they have been one of the most loved Bollywood couples.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Recently Ranveer Singh uploaded a kissing picture with his wife Deepika Padukone as he was praising her for the movie Gehraiyaan. It was indeed a sensational picture which attracted many eyeballs on social media. No doubt Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is one such Bollywood couple who have been looked up to.

5. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan aur indeed one of the most romantic Jodis in Bollywood industry, by the passing time this couple has defined love and companionship. It was an award function when Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were snapped kissing each other.

6. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have no doubt set a benchmark for the lovers by their amazing love story, no doubt they are one of the most loved Bollywood Jodis. And this picture coming from the side of the couple has indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and set the social media on fire.

These are some of the Beautiful moments which were created by Bollywood celebrities as they were kissing their partners. Which of these jodis is your favourite do let us know in the comments section below.

