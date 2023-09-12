Awwdorable! Vicky Kaushal shares a good video as he wishes anniversary to his wife Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved B Town couple is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the copule never fails to grab the attention of the fans with their presence in different events and parties, indeed it is always a treat to watch couple in different pictures and videos. We have seen the fans showering all the love for the duo all the time.

As we know the couple is celebrating 2nd wedding anniversary today on 9th December, and the fans are showering all the love all over the internet. Taking to his Instagram handle actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a goofy video of his wife and actress Katrina Kaif where she is looking super cute and wishing on the wedding anniversary.

Indeed this is one of the cutest videos coming from the side of this couple and like always we are in love their bond and chemistry, indeed they never fails to grab the attention of the fans with their charm and cuteness and like always they have given us major couple goals.

The video defines nothing but love, and we look forward to see some more amazing posts coming from the side of the couple in the coming days. Team Tellychakkar wishes the couple a very happy Wedding anniversary to them.

