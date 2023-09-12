Awwdorable! Vicky Kaushal shares a good video as he wishes anniversary to his wife Katrina Kaif

The ne vide dropped by the actor Vicky Kaushal is getting lovr from the fans as he wishes his wife Katrina Kaif on their wedding annerversay
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI :  Indeed one of the most loved B Town couple is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the copule never fails to grab the attention of the fans with their presence in different events and parties, indeed it is always a treat to watch couple in different pictures and videos. We have seen the fans showering all the love for the duo all the time.

As we know the couple is celebrating 2nd wedding anniversary today on 9th December, and the fans are showering all the love all over the internet. Taking to his Instagram handle actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a goofy video of his wife and actress Katrina Kaif where she is looking super cute and wishing on the wedding anniversary.

 

 

Also read -Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold

Indeed this is one of the cutest videos coming from the side of this couple and like always we are in love their bond and chemistry, indeed they never fails to grab the attention of the fans with their charm and cuteness and like always they have given us major couple goals.

The video defines nothing but love, and we look forward to see some more amazing posts coming from the side of the couple in the coming days. Team Tellychakkar wishes the couple a very happy Wedding anniversary to them.

What are your views on this video and how do you like this jodi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Vicky Vicky Kaushal anniversary Katrina kaif anniversary VICKY KAUSHAL FANS bollywood wedding anniversary Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
MUMBAI : The renowned actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 88th birthday and became one year older. The whole...
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is...
Exclusive! My character is out of the box and I am thoroughly enjoying this space: Swati Shah on shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan
MUMBAI : Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV is one of the most love shows on the channel. It stars Neeharika...
Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face
MUMBAI : One more heated argument turned out into a bad fight in the Bigg Boss house. The latest episode witnessed an...
Revealed! Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan revealed along with the trailer announcement
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released and has kept the audience hooked while there are also many projects...
What! Rakhi Sawant's estranged partner Adil Khan reveals frustration with her antics, confirms Dubai hideout
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, known for her penchant for controversies, finds herself in the midst of another legal battle. ...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra
Overwhelmed! Dharmendra expresses his gratitude towards fans for showering ‘love’ on his 88th birthday; Says ‘Pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more
Sara Ali Khan
Really! “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Animal”, insider addresses on-going rumors about Tripti Dimri’s role
Taapsee Pannu
Exclusive! The way Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi use their craft to enact and how they use expressions in different situations is something worth watching: Vaidehi Nair on shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
Tripti Dimri
Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in relation with Anushka Sharma’s brother, here are the pictures
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery