Awww! Arjun Kapoor meets GF Malaika Arora’s family mingles with her son Arhaan and sister Amrita

MUMBAI: Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples of B – town they had kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time until 2019, on Arjun’s birthday they made their relationship official on social media.

The two very often are seen spending time with each other and they go out on vacations. Malaika had even travelled to the North to spend Diwali with Arjun Kapoor as he was shooting for his film.

Recently Arjun and Malaika were caught by the paparazzi as the actor had visited his lady love’s parents house.

The duo visited the actresses house for a small family get together as post their exit the media also clicked her sister Amrita Arora along with her kids.

Malaika’s son Arhaan was also a part of the get-together. Arjun was dressed in casuals, black t-shirt and jeans. He was also sporting a black cap and black mask.

Malaika, on the other hand, was dressed in a grey tracksuit. Both of them left in their separate cars.

The two also celebrated Valentine’s day together where they had an intimate dinner and also called a special chef to prepare the food.

Arjun recently had opened about his marriage plans where he said that there is no marriage on cards anytime soon and she is happy in his professional and personal life.

He assured his fans that if something big like this is going to happen, he will inform everyone beforehand and will make them a part of his big day.

There is no doubt that Arjun and Malaika look gorgeous together and make a wonderful pair.

