Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’

It is Vicky Kaushal’s birthday today and we are sure since morning everyone was waiting for Katrina Kaif’s post for her hubby. Finally, Katrina wished Vicky with a sweet post.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 19:43
MUMBAI:It is Vicky Kaushal’s birthday today and we are sure since morning everyone was waiting for Katrina Kaif’s post for her hubby. Finally, Katrina wished Vicky with a sweet post.

She shared a couple pictures with Vicky and wrote, “A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my love.” Well, fans of Vicky and Katrina are loving the pictures.

 

 

Also Read: Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for me to be a part of it” - Vicky Kaushal

A netizen commented, “Please we a need a video of this dance too.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Modern day heer ranjha.” One more netizen commented, “Adorable you guys Stay Blessed.” Check out the comments below...

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship started doing the round during the lockdown. But, the couple never spoke about it. Finally, in December 2021, they tied the knot, and since then their social media PDA has always grabbed everyone’s attention. Surely, Katrina and Vicky give their fans a lot of couple goals.

Talking about their movies, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa. While Tiger 3 is in production, the shooting of Merry Christmas has been reportedly wrapped up. Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa is yet to go on the floors.

Vicky has many projects lined up like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Great Indian Family, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Sam Bahadur. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer of the film was released recently, and it has received a decent response.

Also Read: Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 19:43

